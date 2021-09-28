UPDATE: One dead in pickup truck, semi collision in Hudson

HUDSON – One person has died in a head-on collision with a semi that ended in flames Tuesday morning.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

The crash happened on Hudson Road/Highway 58 north of Hudson when the northbound tractor trailer and the southbound pickup collided just south of Strayer Road.

The pickup caught fire, throwing flames into the air. The driver died at the scene.

The semi driver had minor injuries, said Police Chief Daniel Banks.

Banks said it wasn’t clear if popping sounds heard during the fire was ammunition discharging, as was initially feared. Crews with Hudson Fire and Rescue extinguished the flames.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Officer, Cedar Falls Police, MercyOne Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and other agencies also assisted at the scene.

Traffic on Hudson Road was rerouted until Monday afternoon.

