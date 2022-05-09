UPDATE: One arrested on gun charge in morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting that sent him and a woman to the hospital.

Waterloo police arrested 38-year-old Roy Morrell Steward on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

“Detectives investigating the shooting interviewed several witnesses confirming that Stewart sustained the gunshot wound pursuant to a struggle he had with bystanders," Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.

Police and paramedics were called to a home at 263 Western Ave. around 5:10 a.m. Monday.

Officers located Ashley Cronan suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound to the leg. Waterloo Fire arrived and transported Cronan to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Police also located Stewart near the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand, and he was transported to the same hospital.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

