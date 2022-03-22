UPDATE: One arrested in Waterloo slaying, victim identified

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his nephew in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Waterloo police arrested Dorray Darnell Cooper, 58, on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Dorray Cooper shot and killed his nephew, 41-year-old LaVance Lamarr Cooper.

Police and paramedics were called to the uncle’s apartment at 627 W. Second St. around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday and found the nephew with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Lavance Cooper to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Court records show Dorray Cooper has a prior conviction for killing a person in a 2006 crash. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a vehicular homicide charge for a drunken driving collision that killed a woman.

He was released from prison in 2018.

Tuesday’s shooting is the second homicide in Waterloo this year.

On Jan. 8, 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle parked on Edwards Street. Eugene Octavius Love Jr., 19, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon for shooting into the vehicle.

Cedar Falls has also had one homicide this year.

On Feb. 7, 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang of Clear Lake was shot and killed while in a vehicle on College Street. Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges for allegedly shooting at another person during the encounter, and Daniel Martez Judon, 24, also of Mason City, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon.

