UPDATE: One arrested in fatal private club shooting

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting at a private club that left two dead and injured several others.

Willie Edward Saffold Jr., 21, was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail on Monday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $200,000 cash only.

Witnesses identified Saffold as one of the people armed with a gun at Sin City, 501 W. 4th St., and he was also identified on video, according to court records.

“The defendant was observed shooting multiple times into a crowd of people while at this location,” according to an affidavit submitted by an investigators with the Waterloo Police Department.

The arrest warrant was issued Sept. 28. Waterloo police received information that Saffold was living in the Chicago area and began working with the U.S. Marshals Service. Federal marshals detained Saffold on Oct. 30 in Chicago, and deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office picked him up Monday at the Cook County Jail.