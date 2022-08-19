 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: One arrested in fatal morning fire

WATERLOO — A Sumner man has been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Waterloo Frida morning.

Waterloo police arrested John Walter Spooner, 59, on a charge of first-degree arson.

Details weren’t available, but a passerby notified crews at the downtown fire station after seeing smoke coming from 309 E. Second St.

John Walter Spooner

“Someone said ‘Hey, there is a house on fire.’ It was pretty close to Station 1,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.

Several people were inside, and one person had jumped from a window to safety, Treloar said.

Firefighters found one person inside the home and carried him out. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Spooner was found walking in the area, and witnesses said he was seen near the home shortly before the blaze, according to police.

The home had heavy fire damage inside and on the front porch area. Heat from the flames melted siding on a nearby house.

The fire is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

The home is owned by Tony Grider, according to property records.

