ELGIN – An Elgin man has been arrested following a weekend shooting outside a bar.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Wyatt Aubrey Guyer for attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a firearm and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. Bond was initially set at $25,000.

According to deputies, a fight at the Elgin Tap in the early morning hours of Sunday escalated into a shooting outside the establishment.

Witnesses told police that Guyer had a long gun in a vehicle and threatened to kill Ben Schroeder, 38. At one point, the weapon discharged, and Guyer left with the weapon. Schroeder wasn’t injured.

Guyer is also accused of doing more than $1,000 damage to a vehicle.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol. 

