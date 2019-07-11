Editor's Note: This story has been updated to remove that she was arrested. It was changed to she has been charged.
MANCHESTER – A former nursing home employee has been charged with allegedly diverting drugs from residents for her own use, according to information filed in federal court.
A grand jury returned an indictment charging Katie Louise Boll with acquiring a controlled substance by deception and tampering with consumer products in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The indictment identifies at least 13 patients by their initials.
Court records allege Boll worked as a nurse at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, and between September 2018 and January 2019 she took about 50 hydrocodone pills.
She allegedly injured one of the patients when took part of the patient’s oral morphine sulfate solution and diluted it with mouthwash on Dec. 24, 2018.
Later that week, on Dec. 29, 2018, she allegedly used her position to swap codeine, hydrocodone oxycodone, morphine and tramadol medications for at least 10 patients with Tylenol and other medicine.
