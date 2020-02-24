UPDATE, NEW DETAILS: Jerry Burns found guilty in 1979 killing of high school student

Maybanks, after the verdict, said Burns has been carrying this secret for 40 years. But he let it leak about how he kept it to Matthew Denlinger, Cedar Rapids police investigator, when he talked about “blocking out” things.

“That’s why (in closing) I said people can be different things — capable of loving and wonderful things, and some are capable of sordid and cruel acts,” Maybanks said.

Maybanks commended Denlinger for his diligent and determined work on this cold case. “We were lucky to have Matt.”

Maybanks said this was only the second trial in the country to result in a guilty verdict for a case solved through genetic genealogy, and pointed out that Denlinger, as well as “many generations of Cedar Rapids officers” collected the evidence and pursued leads.

“This was a clear-cut case,” Maybanks said in response to the jury’s short deliberations. “It was a combination of science and Burns’ statements that we believe overwhelmingly establish his guilt.”

Defense attorney Leon Spies, in his closing, tried to put doubts in the jurors’ minds about how the evidence was mishandled over the years and suggested there could have been cross-contamination.

He also argued Burns never admitted to anything and told law enforcement he didn’t know Martinko or how his DNA could be at the crime scene. Spies said there was “lack and failure” of the evidence in this case to convict because it causes reasonable doubt.

