UPDATE: Name released in fatal shooting in Waterloo, police seek video

WATERLOO — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed on a Waterloo sidewalk over the weekend.

On Tuesday, police said the deceased was Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo, who had survived an earlier shooting.

Police said Rose, formerly of Des Moines and Cedar Falls, left the house where he was staying near West Fifth Street Sunday and walked northwest around 10:18 p.m. He was shot just after crossing West Fifth.

Residents reported hearing the gunfire. Patrol officers found Rose collapsed and bleeding on the sidewalk. Police administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Waterloo Police Department are now asking business owners and resident to check their surveillance video systems for anything out of the ordinary before, during or after the time of the shooting at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.

Residents can share their video and photos through a digital portal at https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west5homicide.

Detectives are also able to come to businesses and homes to directly download the footage. They can be reached at (319) 291-4340 #3.

Videos can also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers online through Tip submit at cvcrimestop.com, its Facebook page or cvcrimestop@gmail.com.

Law enforcement reports show that Rose had survived a shooting about a year and a half ago. Police said they don’t believe the attacks are related.

According to police, Rose and his wife were sitting in a car parked in the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, when a man approached the vehicle and opened fire. Two bullets struck Rose, who exited and began struggling with the shooter.

Rose disarmed the attacker, who then ran off. Paramedics took Rose to a nearby hospital for treatment.