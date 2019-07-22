CRESCO – A shell casing that was found in the back bedroom of a mobile home where Zoe Fullhart was shot and killed came from a 9mm pistol her husband had handed to friends moments after the shooting.
Jurors heard about the match Monday as prosecutors rested their case in the trial of trial for Brian Allen Fullhart, 35, in Howard County District Court.
Prosecutors said Brian Fullhart shot his 34-year-old wife once in the head in a back room at a Cresco mobile home park on Feb. 28, 2018. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said his client was psychotic at the time of the shooting, and he is angling for a lesser manslaughter charge.
Victor Murillo, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said a ballistics examination showed a single fired casing from the scene matched the Smith & Wesson pistol seized in the investigation. He said that other than an occasional problem with the trigger resetting after firing, the weapon worked as designed.
In other evidence on Monday morning, Sabrina Seehafer, a DNA expert with the DCI, said blood found on Brian Fullhart's hands following the slaying matched his wife's DNA profile. She also said she didn't locate any of Brian Fullhart's DNA on the pistol, but she found DNA that matched Torrey Willie, who lived at the mobile home where the shooting occurred and was inside at the time.
Earlier testimony showed that Willie and Brian Fullhart had taken the pistol out for target practice earlier in the week before the shooting.
Also on Monday, DCI Agent Scott Reger, who interviewed Brian Fullhart following the shooting, returned to the stand. He said investigators seized a glass pipe and a container with a "white substance" from the mobile home and another pipe from a van parked outside, but he said he didn't know if any of the item tested positive for meth.
Hoffey also asked Reger about music he listened to with Brian Fullhart from more than an hour in the police interview room before he was taken to jail. Reger said Fullhart had cut short the interview, and they waited for a search warrant to be approved to collect Fullhart’s clothing.
He said Reger was agitated with uniformed police and deputies in the building and had asked to listen to a radio, so he pulled up the Pandora music service on his phone and entered the performer Cat Stevens at Fullhart’s request. From there, the music app chose the songs, he said.
The music calmed Fullhart, he said.
"He seemed to enjoy listening to the music, as did I," the agent said.
Trial will be in recess on Tuesday because of witness scheduling issues, and testimony is expected to resume on Wednesday.
