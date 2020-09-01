UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in Waterloo crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after allegedly ear-ending a truck Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 18th and Commercial streets where a patrol officer was on the scene with a traffic hazard, according to the police department.

The truck had stopped behind the officer’s squad car, and a short time later the motorcycle allegedly crashed into the back of the truck.

The officer found the motorcyclist unconscious on the ground and bleeding and administered first aid until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the truck were unharmed. The identity of the driver is pending the notification of family.

Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation of the collision.

