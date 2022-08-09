 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

UPDATE: Missing Kansas woman found safe in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Makayla Robertson

Makayla Robertson 

 Feaker, Jason

WATERLOO – A Kansas woman who was missing for almost a month has been found safe in Waterloo, according to police.

Makayla Robertson was last seen outside Abilene, Kans., on July 17 when she apparently told her mother she was going to meet someone and then never returned.

Robertson has ties to a Waterloo man, and it wasn’t until last week that Waterloo police were notified about the case.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police issued information about the disappearance, and by the end of the day she was found safe in the Waterloo area, authorities said.

Waterloo police notified Kansas authorities about the development.

 

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News