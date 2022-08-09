UPDATE: Missing Kansas woman found safe in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Kansas woman who was missing for almost a month has been found safe in Waterloo, according to police.

Makayla Robertson was last seen outside Abilene, Kans., on July 17 when she apparently told her mother she was going to meet someone and then never returned.

Robertson has ties to a Waterloo man, and it wasn’t until last week that Waterloo police were notified about the case.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police issued information about the disappearance, and by the end of the day she was found safe in the Waterloo area, authorities said.

Waterloo police notified Kansas authorities about the development.