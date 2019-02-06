NEW HAMPTON --- The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday evening that a missing man from Fredericksburg had been found.
"We are happy to share that (James) Boyd has been located and is safe," the office announced on Facebook. They gave no details as to where he was found.
Boyd, 86, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at the Waverly Walmart. He was described as having dementia symptoms and had had a prior episode where he got confused and lost and was later located near Minneapolis.
