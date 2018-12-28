MERRIMAC, Wis. -- A 9-year-old boy who was taken from his grandparents’ custody in Merrimac by his mother was found safe Thursday in Virginia, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mason Byrdic and his mother, Julia Anne Byrdic, 29, of Pompano Beach, Fla., were found hiding in a bedroom at a residence in Virginia Beach, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Julia Byrdic was arrested on a tentative felony charge of interference with custody beyond visitation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Mason’s grandparents had given Julia Byrdic permission to take Mason on an outing Sunday morning, but they reported the boy missing when she didn’t return him as agreed upon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Byrdic was believed to have fled the state with the child, Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement Wednesday.
The boy had been placed with the grandparents by the state of Virginia courts, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it identified a potential location for Julia Byrdic and her son Thursday afternoon, and the Virginia Beach Police Department searched the building and found the two in a back bedroom.
Byrdic had been driving a rental car and had turned off her cellphone after she took Mason, according to the Sheriff’s Office said.
Mason is in the care of the Virginia Beach Police Department and Child Protective Services as his guardians travel to pick him up, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Byrdic is awaiting extradition to Sauk County.
EARLIER STORY
MERRIMAC, WIS. -- Law enforcement officials are looking for a Florida woman who is believed to have taken her 9-year-old son from his grandparents' home in Merrimac, where he had been placed by the courts.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Julia Anne Byrdic, 29, Pompano Beach, Fla., after she took her son Mason Byrdic for a short visit and never returned, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The boy had been placed with his grandparents by the state of Virginia courts.
On Sunday, at about 11 a.m., the grandparents agreed to allow Mason's biological mother Julia Anne to take him for a short visit, the Sheriff's Office report said.
"Byrdic failed to return the child as agreed upon, and it is believed she fled out of the state with the child," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
Byrdic was driving a blue-colored sedan rental car, and she also turned off her cellphone.
"The Sauk County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Byrdic, for interference with custody beyond visitation, which is a Class F felony," Meister said.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Plate number? Description of car? We need more information to be able to help. Courts usually remove children from unsafe homes. This could be a matter of life or death for the child.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.