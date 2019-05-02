WATERLOO -- Micalla Rettinger is to be memorialized in a funeral mass Friday in Lenexa, Kan., her hometown.
The 25-year-old who was living in Waterloo after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016 was killed early Sunday in a shooting while driving on Highway 218 from Cedar Falls to Waterloo.
A mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa; Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa was handling her obituary and funeral details.
The family has asked that memorials be sent in "KK's" name to a University of Northern Iowa softball scholarship, care of UNI Foundation, 205 Commons, Cedar Falls, or to the Animals KC Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64129. The family also asks that people make a contribution to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers reward program to help find the killer who shot Rettinger as she drove on Highway 218.
Meanwhile, the reward for information in Sunday’s shooting on Highway 218 that killed a driver and injured her boyfriend continues to grow.
As of late Thursday morning, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers was offering $58,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Rettinger,a former standout softball player on the UNI team. Another $32,000 in reward money was pledged Thursday morning, police said.
Rettinger was driving south on Highway 218 near the Brinker Lake and Cedar River bridges when a single bullet broke through her driver’s side window and hit her in the neck. The bullet then struck her passenger, Adam Kimball, 32, in the face. A second passenger and a dog in the vehicle weren't injured.
Major Joe Leibold said investigators had received numerous tips and leads in the case.
“We’re running them down. We’re chasing down every one we get,” Leibold said.
The FBI had been involved with the investigation since the beginning, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has also volunteered assistance, he said.
Officers recovered parts of the bullet, which have been sent to a crime lab for examination. The information might be able to tell police what types of distances could be be involved with the shooting. It's likely police won't divulge information about the caliber once it is known.
Those with information are asked to call the Investigations Division at 291-4340, ext. 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477.
Rettinger's obituary talked about her graduating with honors from UNI in 2016, her work at Kimball & Beecher Family Dental Office and her dream to become a dentist. "She was also a tender, loving, caring person, and extended that love to the many animals in her life over the years," it reads.
