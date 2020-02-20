UPDATE: Maple Lanes fire damage in the millions, according to owner

"We also saw that the ATM machine at the front desk was heavily damaged, the door had been forced open and the money box/tray seemed to have been removed," Spence said in his report.

Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold, whose department is taking over the robbery investigation, said there was nothing new to report Thursday except it was an "active, ongoing investigation." No arrests have been made.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar said any arson classification would be made "in the next couple of weeks" after evidence was processed.

Fire got up into portions of the ceiling and affected a part of the roof, which had to be opened up to extinguish the fire. Fire also affected the structure of one wall, causing it to bow in, according to reports.

Twenty-six Waterloo Fire personnel were dispatched, according to the reports, and mutual aid was requested from Cedar Falls, Hudson and Evansdale fire departments, as well as the Red Cross, according to Luck's report. Raymond Fire provided drone assistance.

The fire department calculated Maple Lanes' losses at $400,000 of the value, or a little less than half the $824,300 estimated value for the building. About $150,000 of the contents of the building were also considered a loss, more than half of the estimated $250,000 total.