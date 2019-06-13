WATERLOO --A man being sought by police for suspicious behavior Thursday morning was located a few blocks from the incident.
After identifying him and speaking with him, police determined there was no crime committed and released him with no criminal charges filed.
The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. when police were called to the 1000 block of Langley Road on a report of a suspicious man. Police were told a man was acting suspicious in the area and his actions made the woman reporting it concerned for the safety of her children.
Police used K-9 officers, drones and officers on the ground to search for a man in the wooded area near the residence.
A woman who goes by Neisha Jefferson on Facebook said she was afraid a man prowling around the outside of the 1000 block of Langley Road in Waterloo would abduct her child, according to Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold.
"The scariest thing just happened to me as a mom, this man tried to snatch DaLiyah while we were waiting for our ride," Jefferson wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning, a post Leibold confirmed was by the reporting party but who gave police a different name.
Jefferson's post included a photo, taken from inside of a vehicle, of a man standing outside of her car several feet away and looking at her as she snapped a photo.
Leibold said Jefferson told police she confronted the man, who has not yet been identified, and he ran off. Another neighbor also said something to the man and he ran into a nearby wooded area, according to police.
