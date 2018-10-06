WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial in a 2017 shooting was arrested early Saturday after police found a gun during a traffic stop in Waterloo.
Rajih Donley, 30, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,000. Another person, Ashley Marie Cummings, 25, of Evansdale, was arrested for carrying weapons, and she was later released from jail.
According to Waterloo police, members of the department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team and third-shift patrol officers stopped two vehicles in the area of Kern Street and Grandview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a 9mm handgun in one of the vehicles.
At the time of the stop, Donley was out of jail on bond pending trial for intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and weapon charges in connection with a May 3, 2017, shooting on Conger Street in Waterloo. In that case, Ornandes Bennett was shot in the stomach, and police found a .45-caliber Springfield XD-S pistol at a Cedar Falls home with Donley. In July 2017, Donley was released from jail after posting a $250,000 surety bond.
