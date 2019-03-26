Try 3 months for $3
 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who showed up at an emergency room with stab wounds on Monday has been arrested for domestic assault.

Waterloo police arrested Gregory Levell Davis, 20, of 223 Park Road, for child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Investigators said in court records that cuts to Davis’ arm and head were incurred when his girlfriend grabbed a knife to defend herself after Davis pulled her hair, hit and bit her and pushed her down the stairs.

She was holding her 2-year-old daughter when he pushed her, and the child was also knocked down the stairs, according to police. The child suffered a cut lip.

