WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who showed up at an emergency room with stab wounds on Monday has been arrested for domestic assault.
Waterloo police arrested Gregory Levell Davis, 20, of 223 Park Road, for child endangerment causing bodily injury.
Investigators said in court records that cuts to Davis’ arm and head were incurred when his girlfriend grabbed a knife to defend herself after Davis pulled her hair, hit and bit her and pushed her down the stairs.
She was holding her 2-year-old daughter when he pushed her, and the child was also knocked down the stairs, according to police. The child suffered a cut lip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.