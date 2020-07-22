UPDATE: Man sentenced for 2017 Floyd County murder

CHARLES CITY – Relatives of Michael Johns faced his killer in court Wednesday as Armando Adame III was sentenced to life in prison.
Johns’ mother, Julia Chaplin, began to read from a letter describing how the killing had hurt her family, but after the first sentence she was overcome by grief and opted to have a court official to continue.
“Michael was sick. He had become addicted to drugs. You took away any hope we had of helping him overcome it,” her letter said. “You took away the chance for the niece he never got to meet, who is now two years old, to know her uncle … You took away my only son and the only brother my daughter had.”
“Maybe someday I will forgive you. But that day is not today,” the mother’s letter continued.
Adame maintained his innocence when given the opportunity to address the court.
“There is nothing proving that I killed him. There is no evidence you guys got saying I was the triggerman,” said Adame, clad in jail orange with a simple rosary dangling from his neck.
He said the state’s only evidence was witness accounts, which he disputed in a profanity laden example.
“I did have a lot of remorse and a lot of sympathy. But, like I said, if I’m being made out to be a monster or something I’m not, then y’all can go (expletive deleted) yourselves,” Adame said.
Prosecutors said Johns, 28, of Grundy Center; Adame, 29, of Waterloo; and another person were involved in a meth deal that included giving the seller a ride from Marshalltown to Charles City in October 2017. After the trip, the three realized they had been given ibuprofen instead of meth.
Adame allegedly thought Johns was involved in the con and shot him with a sawed-off shotgun, prosecutors said. Johns’ body remained in a ditch for months until it was discovered in December 2017.
After the slaying Adame was first brought up on federal weapons charges when investigators found the shotgun in a Waterloo home where Adame was staying. He was charged with murder in January 2019, and a jury found him guilty during a February 2020 trial.
Sentencing was delayed several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, which was evident in the courtroom Wednesday with interval seating and a mask mandate. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for public use rested on the railing.
District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Adame to the only punishment allowed for the charge -- life in prison without parole. Adame was sentenced to a concurrent five years for felon in possession of a firearm and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Johns’ estate.
