UPDATE: Man sentenced for 2017 Floyd County murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY – Relatives of Michael Johns faced his killer in court Wednesday as Armando Adame III was sentenced to life in prison.

Johns’ mother, Julia Chaplin, began to read from a letter describing how the killing had hurt her family, but after the first sentence she was overcome by grief and opted to have a court official to continue.

“Michael was sick. He had become addicted to drugs. You took away any hope we had of helping him overcome it,” her letter said. “You took away the chance for the niece he never got to meet, who is now two years old, to know her uncle … You took away my only son and the only brother my daughter had.”

“Maybe someday I will forgive you. But that day is not today,” the mother’s letter continued.

Adame maintained his innocence when given the opportunity to address the court.

“There is nothing proving that I killed him. There is no evidence you guys got saying I was the triggerman,” said Adame, clad in jail orange with a simple rosary dangling from his neck.

He said the state’s only evidence was witness accounts, which he disputed in a profanity laden example.