UPDATE: Man killed, another in stable condition after Waterloo 'altercation' led to shots fired

WATERLOO — One man died from gunshot wounds at an area hospital after an early Sunday morning altercation with another man he “possibly knew for a long time” ensued outside a home in the 700 block of West First Street, said Lieutenant Corbin Payne.

The other man also was shot and transported to the hospital, but is expected to live, Payne said.

Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at approximately 2:31 a.m. to a possible shooting with injuries. “Several” spent shell casings were found, Payne said.

He labeled the altercation as a “misunderstanding or disagreement,” but could not provide any additional details as to what led to weapons being drawn.

No arrests have been made, Payne said. It’s believed to be an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger.

The next of kin has to be notified before the police can release the identity of the person killed.

This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340, option 3.

