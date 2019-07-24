CEDAR FALLS -- One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, 43, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His bond was set at $500,000. Court records indicate Vasquez told immigration officials that he is in the country illegally.
The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on West 18th Street. Vasquez allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old girl by the wrist and pulled her into a home. Once inside, he allegedly forced her against a wall and began to fondle her, records state.
Chief Jeff Olson said the girl was babysitting at a nearby home and was outside with the child when she was grabbed and dragged into the home. The two did not know each other. The girl was able to fight her way away from him, escape, run to the home where she was babysitting and call police.
The victim has a scratch on her chest and marks on her arm from the attack, according to police.
