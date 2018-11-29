CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa authorities are cautioning students and employees after receiving reports of a man exposing himself on campus and in other parts of the city in recent weeks.
One UNI incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the Shull Hall lot, and the second happened around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday on 27th Street, according to UNI's [public safety calls.
Cedar Falls police said they had three other calls, starting in mid-November in the College Hill area with the most recent happening Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on University Avenue.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.
According to an alert issued by UNI, the man usually sits in his vehicle and gets the attention of passersby by asking for directions. When they approach, they notice the man has his genitals exposed, and on one occasion was masturbating.
The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 40 years old with black or dark hair and a beard. His vehicle is described as a dark Jeep.
Anyone encountering the suspect is asked not to confront him but to gather as much information as possible and call authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All part of our MAGA world, folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.