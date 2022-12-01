UPDATE: Man detained after police find woman unconscious

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Waterloo man who was arrested after police found his girlfriend unconscious with a head injury late Wednesday and he tried to run from officers.

Lamarcus Lemario Martez Williams, 33, was arrested for third-offense domestic assault, a felony, as well as interference, assault on a peace officer and escape. A judge set bond and issued a restraining order during an initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call from the victim, 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor, at about 11 p.m. that Williams was trying to stab her.

When officers arrived at their home at 1151 Oleson Road, they could see Taylor on the floor, but Williams wouldn’t allow them inside and barricaded the door, court records state.

Police forced their way inside and found the woman unresponsive. They began CPR, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

During a police interview, Williams told investigators he punched the woman in the head during an argument and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a bedroom dresser, court records state.

When officers told Williams he was being detained and was being taken to a holding cell to await a trip to jail, he pushed down a detective and ran out of the police station, according to court records. He fled for several block and was captured when he fell down in the area of Mulberry and East Fourth streets.

Police said Taylor suffered serious injuries and remains at the hospital. She was in critical condition. Court records indicate she suffered brain swelling and hadn’t regained consciousness as of early Thursday.

This isn’t the first time Williams has been arrested.

In September 2021, he was charged with harassment for threatening for burn down another woman’s home. He was granted a deferred judgment with probation.

The deferred judgment meant the harassment case could have been removed from his record, but in April 2022 he was arrested for punching Taylor in the head, possibly causing hearing loss, and strangling her while holding a knife at the Oleson Road home.

In July 2022, he was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served and placed on two years’ probation for the April incident. A restraining order in the case was lifted, and he was ordered to complete a domestic abuse training program.

On Oct. 26, he was in court to request an extension on his jail deadline, saying there was no room at the jail. A judge give him until Feb. 1 to serve the two days.