UPDATE: Man cited for drunken driving in Waterloo crashes (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for alleged drunken driving following brief chase and crash on West Third Street on Thursday.

Police arrested Damarius Asim Simmons, 44, for operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for having an open container of alcohol. Bond was set at $2,000.

According to police, Simmons had approached a group of teen girls around 11 a.m. and began talking with them. A relative off one of the girls saw the conversation and began chasing Simmons, who apparently crashed his Chevrolet Malibu into a fire hydrant at the corner of West Third and Western Avenue.

The impact dislodged the bumper and tipped the hydrant, but the Chevy continued on, briefly leaving the road before its driver-side front wheel broke near the intersection with Kimball Avenue. The driver then had a friend pick him up, and police arrested him at an apartment complex on Park View, according to police.

