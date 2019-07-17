DES MOINES (AP) — Police have charged a 31-year-old man with killing a woman and her two children at a Des Moines residence.
Police said Wednesday that Marvin Esquivel-Lopez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. Polk County court records don't yet list the case or the name of an attorney who could comment for Esquivel-Lopez, who's been arrested.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The three bodies were found around 11 p.m. Tuesday by officers sent to the Laurel Village apartment complex. Police say Esquivel-Lopez lived at the same address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.