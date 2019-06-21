{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to a home Thursday night.

Police said Jeremy Ray Henson, 37, also punctured an inflatable pool at the address before he was arrested a few blocks away. Henson, of 1219 E. Ridgeway Ave., was arrested for first-degree arson, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, the resident at 132 Elmwood St. didn’t know Henson, and he spotted him on his property around 6:20 p.m. He told Henson to leave and then went to call police. After phoning, the resident saw a plastic foam cup of lighter fluid burning on his porch. He poured water on it, and out it out before there was any damage.

Police said Henson also popped the pool and tore gutters from the home.

Officers found a burnt piece of cup at the scene, and Henson was found at West Second and Baltimore streets.

