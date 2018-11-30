DECORAH – A rural Allamakee County man with a history of making phone threats asked the court to return his seized firearms days after he called in threats to Winneshiek Medical Center last weekend, according to court records.
William Harrison Jr., 58, faces charges of felony threat of terrorism and two counts of harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, for his calls to the Decorah hospital.
Authorities said he phoned the emergency room around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 24 saying he would shoot a doctor and wanted ER staff to feel the terror he feels.
“All of you will be dead,” Harrison allegedly said over the phone, and he claimed that mental health checks are “stopping f-ers like me from getting a gun.”
Two other phone calls followed about an hour later where he repeated threats to hospital staff and ranted to a deputy at the hospital about global warming, the Pentagon and anxiety medication Valium.
At first, authorities didn’t know who made the phone calls, and the hospital was on lockdown for two days.
Winneshiek County sheriff's investigators received information from Decorah police on Wednesday linking Harrison to a phone call to a behavioral health services organization where he talked about shooting places up and mentioned Valium, global warming and the Pentagon, according to court records.
Investigators obtained phone records showing calls placed to Winneshiek Medical Center, according to court records.
Court records show Harrison has a prior conviction for making a false 911 report for calling Allamakee County dispatchers in October 2015 to complain about an ongoing civil matter, and saying a man involved in the dispute “is going to die.” He also told emergency operators “if anyone shows up here … they are going to get a f-ing shotgun blast.”
The Nov. 24 hospital threats came two days before Harrison petitioned Allamakee County court to return rifles and shotguns that had been seized in connection with a 2016 search of his Old Spruce Road home following a 911 call.
“I would like to hunt & target practice again. I feel worthy because I did my time and paid my fine. And I will be a responsible citizen and gun owner. Also, I’m a new man. And I’m very sorry for all the trouble I caused,” Harrison wrote in an application to return seized property dated Nov. 26, after the hospital threats but before his arrest.
The 2016 search and seizure came after Allamakee County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at his home that February. Harrison was arrested for misdemeanor assault and drug charges after officers found marijuana, and his firearms --- a rifle, two shotguns and a muzzle loader --- were also seized at that time, according to court records. He was sentenced to probation and community service, records state.
