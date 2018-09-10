Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Man who caused lockdown in Oelwein is apprehended

OELWEIN – The man who was behind the Friday lockdown at Oelwein schools had doused his girlfriend’s belongings with gasoline and then struggled with police while carrying a handgun, according to court records.

Following a three-day manhunt, Emilio Austin Torres, 28, of Oelwein, turned himself into sheriff's deputies without incident on Monday. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on warrants for first-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding with injury, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and carrying weapons.

The episode began to unfold around 8:45 a.m. Friday when Torres allegedly became involved in a dispute with his live-in girlfriend, during which time he loaded her property into a child’s pool in the yard and poured gasoline on it, court records state. He then threatened to light the pool on fire, records state.

When an Oelwein police officer arrived, the officer said he could see Torres making threatening gestures. Torres grabbed a gun out of his pocket when officer attempted to arrest him, and a struggle followed. Torres threw the weapon, ran to a nearby Chevrolet Blazer and drove off.

Police gave chase, and the Blazer crashed several blocks later, and Torres fled on foot, court records state. Officers seized the handgun.

