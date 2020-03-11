UPDATE: Lock down lifted; police continue to investigate Waterloo bank shooting

WATERLOO -- At least one person was injured in a shooting outside a Waterloo bank Wednesday morning, and two schools and three medical centers nearby were locked down briefly as a result.
Waterloo Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible robbery.
Police and medics were called to U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., on Wednesday morning. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the armored car employees were injured. He said the workers had been on their normal route when the shooting happened.
A van at the bank’s drive-up ATM was hit with gunfire. A bullet went through the windshield and came out the passenger-side window. A child was also in the van at the time.
Witnesses said they saw armored car guards and a masked man shooting at each other. The masked man collapsed, and an apparent getaway car drove off.
A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services was has hit by a stray bullet.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the bank's drive-through area, along with an armored car with the back open and a dolly.
Nearby, Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Middle schools, as well as Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo Health Plaza and Kimball Ridge Center were all placed on lock down briefly due to the incident, according to officials from Waterloo Community Schools and MercyOne.
The two schools were placed on "hard lock down" at 10:24 a.m. when police notified Waterloo Community Schools officials of the situation, said WCS spokesperson Tara Thomas.
The lock down was lifted about an hour later for the schools. MercyOne had not yet lifted their lockdown as of 11:40 a.m.
The district also provided a French translator to Waterloo Police after they requested one. That person, a district staff member, was assisting police at the scene.
"As far as we know, there is no student or staff involvement other than we gave police access to that person to support translation needs," Thomas said. "We don't know at all any details insofar as how that individual who needed translation was connected."
This story will be updated.