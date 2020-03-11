UPDATE: Lock down lifted; police continue to investigate Waterloo bank shooting

WATERLOO -- At least one person was injured in a shooting outside a Waterloo bank Wednesday morning, and two schools and three medical centers nearby were locked down briefly as a result.

Waterloo Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible robbery.

Police and medics were called to U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., on Wednesday morning. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the armored car employees were injured. He said the workers had been on their normal route when the shooting happened.

A van at the bank’s drive-up ATM was hit with gunfire. A bullet went through the windshield and came out the passenger-side window. A child was also in the van at the time.

Witnesses said they saw armored car guards and a masked man shooting at each other. The masked man collapsed, and an apparent getaway car drove off.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services was has hit by a stray bullet.

Crime scene tape is surrounding the bank's drive-through area, along with an armored car with the back open and a dolly.