UPDATE: Local MMA fighter dies in jail after agreeing to plead to child porn charges

Fulton responded the following day, Friday, by filing a notice that he intended to plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, according to court records. The charges relate to the abuse of a girl and images on a flash drive seized by investigators.

A plea hearing had been scheduled for July 23 in front of a magistrate.

Fulton was also awaiting the outcome of charges in Black Hawk County where he was accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and threatening to kill her in Waterloo in September 2019.

Fulton, a professional boxer, has been involved in mixed martial arts since 1996 and has been in a record 320 fights including two UFC bouts.

According to court records, Fulton was accused of persuading a 13-year-old girl to take part in meditation and to remove her clothing with the exception of her underwear. He allegedly placed her in a trance and performed a sex act, records state.

When initially questioned by investigators, Fulton admitted to the meditation session but denied any physical touching took place, according to court records. He told authorities he had been accused of rape in the past “because people know who he is,” records state.