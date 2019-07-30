{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO (AP) — A northeast Iowa man has been accused of stealing from a woman for a second time.

A Howard County trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 for Justin Hoehn, 36, of Lawler. He's pleaded not guilty to theft and identity theft. He's accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman's checking account, getting more than $3,000.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hoehn was convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman's credit card and got two years of probation in 2016.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments