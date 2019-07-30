CRESCO (AP) — A northeast Iowa man has been accused of stealing from a woman for a second time.
A Howard County trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 for Justin Hoehn, 36, of Lawler. He's pleaded not guilty to theft and identity theft. He's accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman's checking account, getting more than $3,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hoehn was convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman's credit card and got two years of probation in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.