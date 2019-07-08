{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash south of Hudson Monday.

The collision involved two passenger cars and two pickup trucks hauling elk in livestock trailers.

It happened around noon on South Hudson Road just north of Eagle Road.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The identity of the deceased and the others involved weren’t available.

One other driver was taken to a Waterloo hospital for minor injuries.

The elk appeared to have survived the crash. They were still inside the trailers moving about after the crash. The drivers of the trucks hauling the elk were not injured.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
9
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments