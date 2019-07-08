HUDSON — One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash south of Hudson Monday.
The collision involved two passenger cars and two pickup trucks hauling elk in livestock trailers.
It happened around noon on South Hudson Road just north of Eagle Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The identity of the deceased and the others involved weren’t available.
One other driver was taken to a Waterloo hospital for minor injuries.
The elk appeared to have survived the crash. They were still inside the trailers moving about after the crash. The drivers of the trucks hauling the elk were not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.