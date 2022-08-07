UPDATE: Juvenile charged after firing handgun Saturday night in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly fired a handgun outside Saturday evening in the 200 block of Reber Avenue, said Sgt. Jordan Ehlers.

The boy was charged with reckless use of firearm, minor carrying dangerous weapons, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at 227 Reber Ave. at 7:22 p.m., or what was the first of two calls that evening when evidence of gunfire was found.

On this occasion, police found one spent shell casing.

The teen, who police have encountered before in response to previous incidents, was found with a 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and arrested at 8:03 p.m.

There were no injuries or property damage. Why exactly the teen fired the gun was not stated in the latest update.

Ehlers said it’s believed to have been an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger.

About a mile away and a little more than three hours later, at 10:31 p.m., police responded to another shots fired call at 915 Grant Ave.

Sgt. Melissa Ludwig said officers found four spent shell casings and damage to the back side of a house, but no weapons or people in the vicinity.

Within the past five days, police have responded to the same address on two occasions, once for a weapons violation and the other for a drug violation.

