UPDATE: Jury selection begins in trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY – Jury selection began Monday in the trial for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper during an April 2021 standoff.

Michael Thomas Lang, 42, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace officer. His trial was moved from Grundy County to the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.

Also Monday, Judge Joel Dalrymple heard the state’s request to disallow Lang from arguing self-defense and stand your ground in the shooting, which took the life of Sgt. Jim Smith.

Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand is also asking the court to bar the defense from asking if authorities had warrants in the fatal standoff, and he argued the law doesn’t allow residents to resist arrest even if they don’t think the arrest is lawful.

“Even if the person believes the arrest is unlawful, or the arrest is in fact unlawful … even if he thought in his own mind they needed a warrant, he doesn’t get to shoot them. That’s not how it works,” Hammerand said.

Lang’s attorneys have indicated they plan to argue self-defense.

“It is a question to the jury whether law enforcement was indeed acting lawfully,” Hawbaker said. “All we are asking is it be put to the jury.”

The judge will rule on the request later.

More than 100 people were called to the courthouse Monday morning for voir dire.

Out of an initial panel of 36 potential jurors, about half indicated they had heard something about the case before coming to the courthouse. Attorneys and the judge then called each of those potential juror into chambers individually to determine what they knew.

Lang is represented by Hawbaker and Konrad Kamizelich. Hammerand and Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen are prosecuting the case.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop around 7:20 p.m. April 9, 2021, and then fled home. When Smith and other officers entered Lang’s home to detain him, Smith was shot and killed with a shotgun, according to authorities.

After an hours-long standoff, an Iowa State Patrol tactical team moved on the house and was met by gunfire, authorities said. Lang was injured in the gunfight with troopers and ultimately detained.

Jury selection will resume Tuesday followed by opening statements once a jury is seated.

