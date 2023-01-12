UPDATE: Jury convicts man on lesser charge in apartment fire

WATERLOO — A jury has ruled that a Waterloo man was careless but wasn’t trying to destroy an apartment building when he lit a fire after being evicted in October.

Timothy Aaron Williams, 40, had been charged with second-degree arson, a felony. Testimony in his trial started Wednesday.

On Thursday, jurors found Williams guilty on the lesser charge of reckless use of fire, a misdemeanor, a charge that the defense had conceded.

“He was taking actions to extinguish it. He made a mistake and he was doing what he can to correct the mistake,” defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said.

Prosecutors allege Williams used a butane torch lighter to set a fire around the back window of his apartment at 828 W. Fourth St. – an older home divided into apartments – on the day he was supposed to move out for failing to pay rent. Damage was limited to a small section of space inside the exterior wall.

On Thursday, jurors got their first glimpse of the defense during closing arguments.

Hoffey agreed that Williams was guilty of the lesser offense of reckless use of fire, and he said the facts didn’t mesh with the arson charge. He noted that Williams still had his belongings in the building and was moving them out in a grocery cart when firefighters arrived.

“He’s going to light the place up? With all his stuff in there?” Hoffey said.

Hoffey said Williams told police he used water on the fire and attempted to smother it with towel.

Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan said Williams was trying to damage the building because he used a torch lighter – which puts out a 3,500-degree flame – on the old wood siding.

“He put flame on that actual building,” Sullivan said. “This wasn’t a mistake. This wasn’t an accident.”

She noted that he had to activate the lighter and then hold it to the wood long enough for it to catch. Williams also didn’t warn the seven other people in the building, and he wasn’t actually putting out the fire when the fire department arrived, Sullivan said.

Jurors began deliberated for about half a day Thursday before issuing the verdict.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

