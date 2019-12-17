Relatives and officials wait in the courtroom moments before the verdict. Hillary Hunziker, 34, seated at right at the right table in front, was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday by a Buchanan County District Court jury in the death of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker.
INDEPENDENCE – Hillary Lee Hunziker stood quietly Tuesday morning as she heard the verdict convicting her of first-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker.
Behind her, Jason Hunziker’s family and friends looked on, also in silence.
It took jurors a little more than an hour to find the 34-year-old Independence woman guilty, discarding an insanity claim.
Prosecutors said Hillary Hunziker entered 39-year-old Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, and stabbed him repeatedly.
Hillary Hunziker's attorney asked jurors to find her not guilty by reason of insanity, and testimony at trial pitted two mental health experts against each other.
A licensed mental health counselor called by the state opined that Hillary Hunziker knew right from wrong and was able to formulate a plan to kill her ex and follow through with it. The counselor noted that she had bought supplies before the attack and took measures to evade police --- turning off her headlights as she drove --- afterwards.
The defense presented testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who noted Hillary Hunziker had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and had seven mental health hospitalizations in the three years leading up to the slaying. The defense said she had run out of sleep medication days before the slaying and was suffering from sleep deprivation that lead to a psychotic episode.
Most of the facts of the case weren't disputed.
Hillary Hunziker had been hospitalized for mental health issues several times, often claiming a delusion that her ex, who was granted custody in the divorce, was sexually abusing and starving their son.
The day before the stabbing, she had been in Minnesota with her son and mother for a family baptism. On the drive back, Hillary Hunziker told her mother about plans for the son should anything happen to her and her ex, and the mother suggested she check into a hospital because she was worried she would hurt herself.
Around 2:40 a.m., Hillary Hunziker bought two knives and a flashlight at Walmart, and around 4:30 a.m. she arrived at Jason Hunziker’s home. She parked away from the address and approached through a ditch to avoid detection. Once in the doorway, she paused to collect her nerves, according to her statements to mental health professionals.
According to the statements, Jason Hunziker was awake when she entered the bedroom, and he exclaimed “Holy (expletive deleted), what are you doing here?” During the attack, he called for their son, who was in another room, to call 911 and then told her she was going to prison for what she was doing. She responded that he was going to hell.
Jason Hunziker suffered about 20 sharp force injuries, including a stab wound that entered his jugular vein.
Fleeing the scene, Hillary Hunziker phoned her mother in Robins to tell her she was coming over, and if she didn’t let them inside, she was going to ram the door with her car. Hillary Hunziker wanted to the son taken to live with maternal relatives in Minnesota, and she had possibly planned to take her own life, according to testimony.
Her mother called police, who pulled up just as Hillary Hunziker arrived.
Covered in blood, Hillary Hunziker first told officers she was dressed for Halloween but then admitted she killed her ex-husband, again claiming he was a molester.
First-degree murder is punishable by mandatory life in prison without parole. Sentencing will be at a later date.
A finding of not guilty by reason of insanity would have triggered committal to a mental health institute for an evaluation followed by hearings to determine if she was a danger to herself or others.
The son is now living with paternal relatives.
