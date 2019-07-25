Jo Olson, in black, the mother of murder victim Zoanne Fullhart, reacts to her former son-in-law's conviction Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of Zoanne. A Howard County jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him in her shooting death.
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, center, is led away from the Howard County Courthouse in Cresco on Thursday afternoon after being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart.
Jo Olson, in front in black, the mother of Zoanne Fullhart, 34, reacts to the verdict of Brian Fullhart in the killing of her daughter on Feb. 18, 2018. Fullhart faces life in prison after being convicted by first-degree murder.
Brian Fullhart, 35, at left, is shown in the moments after a Howard County jury convicted him Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife in 2018. At right is his attorney, Matthew Hoffey.
The courtroom gallery reacts to the first-degree murder conviction of Brian Fullhart, standing at far left, on Thursday in Howard County District Court in Cresco. Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, was convicted of killing his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
Scott Brown, assistant Attorney General, who is prosecuting the first-degree murder case against Brian Fullhart, told the Howard County District Court jury Thursday that Fullhart killed his wife in February 2018 because he was angry.
The family of Zoanne 'Zoe" Fullhart exits a Howard County District Court courtroom Thursday during a break in the first-degree murder trial of Fullhart's husband, Brian Fullart, 35, seated near the window. Zoanne Fullhart was shot to death in February 2018 in Cresco.
Matthew Hoffey, defense attorney for murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, said in closing arguments Thursday that psychosis prevented Fullhart from having the intent to kill his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
Brian Fullhart, standing, demonstrates to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent how he shot his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, 34, in February 2018 in Cresco. Brian Fullhart is standing trial in Howard County District Court for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.
Jo Olson, in black, the mother of murder victim Zoanne Fullhart, reacts to her former son-in-law's conviction Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of Zoanne. A Howard County jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him in her shooting death.
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, center, is led away from the Howard County Courthouse in Cresco on Thursday afternoon after being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart.
Jo Olson, in front in black, the mother of Zoanne Fullhart, 34, reacts to the verdict of Brian Fullhart in the killing of her daughter on Feb. 18, 2018. Fullhart faces life in prison after being convicted by first-degree murder.
Brian Fullhart, 35, at left, is shown in the moments after a Howard County jury convicted him Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife in 2018. At right is his attorney, Matthew Hoffey.
The courtroom gallery reacts to the first-degree murder conviction of Brian Fullhart, standing at far left, on Thursday in Howard County District Court in Cresco. Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, was convicted of killing his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
Scott Brown, assistant Attorney General, who is prosecuting the first-degree murder case against Brian Fullhart, told the Howard County District Court jury Thursday that Fullhart killed his wife in February 2018 because he was angry.
The family of Zoanne 'Zoe" Fullhart exits a Howard County District Court courtroom Thursday during a break in the first-degree murder trial of Fullhart's husband, Brian Fullart, 35, seated near the window. Zoanne Fullhart was shot to death in February 2018 in Cresco.
Matthew Hoffey, defense attorney for murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, said in closing arguments Thursday that psychosis prevented Fullhart from having the intent to kill his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
Brian Fullhart, standing, demonstrates to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent how he shot his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, 34, in February 2018 in Cresco. Brian Fullhart is standing trial in Howard County District Court for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.
"He's angry at his wife. He thinks she's leaving him," Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown told jurors on Thursday during closing arguments.
Authorities said Brian Fullhart made Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart, 34, kneel and then put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger on the night of Feb. 28, 2018.
Trial began last week, and the issue before the jury is whether meth and mental illness prevented Brian Fullhart from being able to form the intent to kill.
Brown said that testimony that Brian Fullhart had threatened to kill his wife if she ever divorced him a week before the shooting --- and that he later told her she was dead when she took off her wedding ring and placed it before him --- showed he had malice and intended to kill his wife.
"He carried it out ... When he got the opportunity to put a bullet in Zoe's head, he did it. He carried out his threats," Brown said.
072519jr-fullhart-mom-react
072519jr-courtroom-reaction
072519jr-zoe-fullhart-mom
072519jr-fullhart-convicted
072519jr-fullhart-convicted-2
072519jr-fullhart-convicted-3
072519jr-scott-brown
072519jr-matthew-hoffey
072519jr-fullhart-interview
072519jr-fullhart-trial-gallery
072419jr-james-dennert
072419jr-thomas-gratzer
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-2
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-1
072419hr-fullhart-testifies-4
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-3
072219jr-fullhart-4.jpg
072219jr-fullhart-3.jpg
072219jr-fullhart-2.jpg
072219jr-fullhart-1.jpg
071919jr-fullhart-interview
071919jr-still-video-1
071919jr-michelle-cattilier
071919jr-fullhart-scott-reger
071919jr-fullhart-trial-day-2
071919jr-thomas-williams
071919jr-linda-fangman
071919jr-schoeberl-fullhart
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-willie
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial
071819jr-fullhart-trial-hoffey
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-block
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-luster
030218ho-brian-allen-fullhart
Brian Fullhart
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.