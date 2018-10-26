WATERLOO – Relatives of Jaheem Harris gasped and broke out in tears Friday as prosecutors showed jurors photos of bruises that police found on the 4 year old’s boy after he died.
One family member left the courtroom where the man accused of killing Jaheem --- 24-year-old Walter Cordell Williams --- was on trial for first-degree murder and child endangerment.
Crime Scene Investigator Jody Stratton with the Waterloo Police Department narrated as Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams displayed the images on a projector screen.
One photo showed the boy’s bottom with extensive bruising. Other pictures showed bruises on an arm, a shoulder, his collar bone and upper legs. One shot showed a lined pattern of bruises on an inner thigh.
“What you described for us here, significant bruising?” Brian Williams asked.
“In my opinion, yes,” Stratton said.
“Both in terms of volume and severity?” Williams said.
“Yes,” Stratton answered.
Stratton’s testimony wrapped up the first week of evidence in Walter Williams’ trial. Authorities said Williams was looking after Jaheem Harris and other children in July 2017 when Jaheem was found unconscious. An autopsy determined he died of blunt trauma.
In other testimony on Friday, paramedics and firefighters with Waterloo Fire Rescue recalled trying to save Jaheems life after they after they were sent a townhouse 1113 W. Mullan Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on July 8, 2017, for a possible bath tub drowning.
Lead paramedic for the call, Justin Williams, said he was led to a bed upstairs where he saw a man --- later identified as Walter Williams’ friend Johnelle Collett --- performing inadequate CPR on a child on a bed.
Paramedics took over CPR, first placing the child on the floor.
“If you have to do CPR, it’s better to do it on a rigid surface,” said Paramedic Adam Wendling.
Justin Williams said he was momentarily confused because the child wasn’t wet.
“En route, dispatch told us it was a drowning, that he was found in the tub … but our patient was clothed from the waist down --- sweatpants and underwear --- and he was dry, the bed was dry, everything around him was dry,” Justin Williams said.
Justin Williams told the jury that the adults at the house said the child had been left alone in the tub and was then found gasping. The man told the medics he had done CPR, found a pulse and then called 911.
Firefighter Mike Spence said he heard the account and looked in the bathroom and found it was dry.
“While we were doing CPR, the child was dry, the bedding was dry, so on the way out I thought I better look into the bathroom to see if I could see any water in the bathtub or on the floor,” Spence said. “Tub was dry, floor was dry. No water.”
Wendling described attaching a defibrillator to Jaheem’s chest, but the device wasn’t used because the child didn’t have a “shockable rhythm.” There was no heartbeat.
Wendling said he noticed bruising around child’s clavicle area, and other witnesses earlier testified they noticed bruises on his chest. Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey questioned the medics if improper CPR could explain those wounds.
Williams said broken ribs and cracked sternums are common CPR injuries, but he said the amateur CPR he observed when he arrived probably wouldn’t have caused injuries because not enough force was used.
“Most likely, from what I saw, it caused no injury,” he said.
Paramedics said calls involving injured children stand out in the thousands of calls they handle, and those where the child doesn’t survive can be particularly devastating.
“These are career-ending calls for paramedics. You find a lifeless child, and you train constantly, every week, every month, at work we are training or studying, trying to be better at our jobs so we can bring a child back. To use all the training and put all that effort into it, for a lost cause, runs a lot of guys away from the ambulance,” Williams said.
Testimony in the case is scheduled to resume on Monday.
