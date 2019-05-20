{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Soules appears for a hearing in Buchanan County District Court Sept. 14, 2017, in Independence. Reality TV star Soules is charged with leaving the scene in a fatal April crash near Aurora.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

INDEPENDENCE – A district court judge has declined to postpone sentencing for reality TV star Chris Soules, allowing the proceeding to go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday.

The judge also turned down a request to re-do a pre-sentencing investigation report and will hear defense arguments to strike victim impact statements at the beginning of Tuesday's sentencing.

Soules, 36, of rural Arlington, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident in the April 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. He pleaded to the charge, which carries up to two years in prison, in November 2018.

Last week, Soules’ defense team asked the court to delay the sentencing hearing in order to allow time to respond to any position prosecutors my take on a pre-sentence report, which is a confidential assessment put together by corrections officials that judges can use in deciding punishment.

Court records also indicate that the defense had asked the court to strike the entire report and order a new one.

The state resisted, and on Friday Judge Andrea Dryer denied the defense motion to re-do the pre-sentence report. She also ordered that sentencing remain as scheduled.

As part of the order, Dryer said the defense was free to object to any information in the report and to refute any allegations in the report during the sentencing hearing.

In a confidential filing, the defense also apparently sought to strike victim impact statements, which traditionally outlines the physical, emotional and financial toll the offense had on the victims.

