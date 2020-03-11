UPDATE: Investigation continues in Waterloo armored car robbery, shooting

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate an apparent armored car robbery Wednesday morning where one of the suspected attackers was shot.

And police remain quiet about a swift takedown where at least two people were detained outside convenience store in Waterloo and a search at a rural LaPorte City farmstead.

What also isn’t known is the extent of the suspected robber’s injuries.

Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the heist, which may be related to other crimes in the area.

"It's a very fluid investigation with a lot of different agencies," Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a shooting outside U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Dentist Keith Whittemore, whose practice is adjacent to the bank’s drive-through lanes, said he saw some of the crime out of the corner of his eye.

“The security guys were shooting a masked robber. We were treating patients in there, and I just yelled ‘get down’ because our windows face that way,” Whittemore said. “It just happened pretty fast.”