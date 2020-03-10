UPDATE: Heins sentenced to 50 years for arson, attempted murder

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man convicted of setting fire to his rented home with his wife and her uncle inside was dragged from the courtroom before he could hear his sentence Monday.

After interrupting proceedings for most of the hearing, Shane Allen Heins, 45, struggled with deputies after he attempted to stand up and walk out just as Judge Linda Fangman was about to announce the sentence.

After Heins was removed from the courtroom, Fangman handed down a 50-year prison term -- two consecutive 25-year stints for two counts of attempted murder with concurrent sentences for first-degree arson and domestic abuse. He must serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole.

“Common sense tells you that if you set fire to a home that people are in and lock the door and put obstacles in the path of escape that people are going to get hurt,” Fangman said. “There were two separate distinct victims that Mr. Heins was separately attempting to kill in the fire.”

She said he also put firefighters and law enforcement who responded to the blaze at risk.