UPDATE: Heins sentenced to 50 years for arson, attempted murder

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man convicted of setting fire to his rented home with his wife and her uncle inside was dragged from the courtroom before he could hear his sentence Monday.
After interrupting proceedings for most of the hearing, Shane Allen Heins, 45, struggled with deputies after he attempted to stand up and walk out just as Judge Linda Fangman was about to announce the sentence.
After Heins was removed from the courtroom, Fangman handed down a 50-year prison term -- two consecutive 25-year stints for two counts of attempted murder with concurrent sentences for first-degree arson and domestic abuse. He must serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole.
“Common sense tells you that if you set fire to a home that people are in and lock the door and put obstacles in the path of escape that people are going to get hurt,” Fangman said. “There were two separate distinct victims that Mr. Heins was separately attempting to kill in the fire.”
She said he also put firefighters and law enforcement who responded to the blaze at risk.
Authorities said Heins shoved his stepdaughter during an argument on the night of March 2, 2019, and then set fire to the house while his wife and her uncle were inside. The wife, Christina Marie Heins, fled on her own, but deputies and Independence police had to pull Nick Necker through a window to safety. Both were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
A jury found Heins guilty during a January trial.
Before the scuffle Monday, the defense had asked for all the terms to run concurrently, a total of 25 years.
Prosecutors sought 77 years, noting Heins’ lengthy criminal history that included stints in prison and the fact he violated a restraining order by repeatedly calling his wife from jail while trial was pending.
“It is very clear that Mr. Heins has zero remorse for what he did. He blames everybody else. It was the jurors’ fault. It’s your fault, your honor. It’s all the attorneys’ fault. It’s law enforcement’s fault,” Assistant County Attorney Jenalee Zaputil said as Heins interrupted her, calling the case “fabricated BS.”
“I wouldn’t have burned that house down in a million years,” said Heins, who occasionally looked back at his wife in the gallery.
Fangman told Heins to be quiet, and when he continued talking ordered him moved to the back of the courtroom so the attorneys could continue making their arguments.
Heins continued talking about his wife from the back.
“She’s more important than your little (expletive deleted) law. I love her. I don’t even (expletive deleted) know you. Go (expletive deleted) you,” he said.
Zaputil continued.
“This man set multiple fires to a home. … The doors were locked. … He took personal items out of the house in an effort to make sure those were safe,” Zaputil said. “That shows a cold and callous individual who has no remorse for what he’s done.”
When given his turn to talk, Heins denied he was trying to hurt anyone.
“I did not intentionally burn that home down, and I would never hurt my wife like that. That’s all I have to say,” Heins said.
Except it wasn’t.
As Fangman was listing the reasons for her sentence, Heins tried to walk out of the courtroom, saying he wanted to go back to the jail. Deputies attempted to get him to sit down, and a struggle broke out, with an Independence police officer and two Division of Criminal Investigation agents joining in.
Heins was pulled over a bench and taken to the floor as the courtroom was evacuated. Attorneys and the wife were taken to a back room until Heins was removed to the jail.