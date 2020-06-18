UPDATE: Hate crime charged in KKK vandalism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO --- A man has been arrested for allegedly writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car during the height of the George Floyd demonstrations in Waterloo.

Gary Eugene Shelton, 54, was detained Wednesday in Bloomington, Ill., on a warrant in connection with the Waterloo indent. He remained in the McLean County Jail as of Thursday, awaiting extradition to Iowa to face charges of felony second-degree criminal mischief under Iowa’s hate crime statutes.

Bond was set at $75,000.

The victim told police someone wrote KKK with a waxy substance on her car while it was parked a La Porte Road hotel. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.

The incident happened sometime late June 4 or early June 5. At the time, Shelton, an Illinois resident, was traveling through Waterloo for work, according to police. The incident came during nightly protests and marches in Waterloo over the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

Waterloo police used video and other evidence to link Shelton to the damage.

Waterloo police continue to investigate an apparently unrelated incident where someone scratched KKK into a black woman’s car and caused other damage while it was parked on Independence Avenue on June 10.