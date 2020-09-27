UPDATE: Gun battle between two or more people led to deadly Waterloo shooting, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo police say an early Saturday club shooting that killed one person and injured 11 others involved a gun battle between two or more people.

"At this time the investigation indicates this incident was the result of at least two individuals recklessly shooting at each other inside and outside the building," said a news release issued Sunday by the police department.

Police are seeking any videos or photos from the incident as they continue to investigate.

Axon Enterprises, a law enforcement technology company based in Arizona, partnered with the Waterloo Police Department to create an online portal to submit digital media from the shooting.

A link to the portal can be found at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west4thshooting. It can be used for Snapchat, Facebook, or any other video/photo recorded electronically.

People making submissions can leave contact information for authorities but aren’t required to, according to police.

At least a dozen people were wounded when shooting broke out at a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. They range in age from 21 to 31, according to police.