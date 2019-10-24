{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a fourth person they believe was involved in a Monday night armed home invasion.

Officers found 35-year-old Joshua Bo Truax, of Cedar Falls, on Wednesday night, but he led authorities on a chase and disappeared before police could detain him, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

Joshua Bo Truax

Truax remained at large until Thursday morning, when authorities got a call from someone who believed they spotted him. Truax was a passenger in a black pick-up truck when Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies pulled the vehicle over at Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road just outside of Waterloo at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Pending charges include burglary, assault, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, Leibold said.

Police said Truax was one of four people who forced their way into a home at 532 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday. The intruders were armed with a 9mm handgun and a .223-caliber rifle --- both stolen --- and a struggle broke out with the resident.

One of the weapons fired during the scuffle, grazing the victim’s cheek.

Police arrived a short time later, and James Welton and Larry Clayton were captured and arrested. Truax and Cassandra Wright fled the home, and Wright was arrested Tuesday night, police said.

