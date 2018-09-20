Reporter issues statement on case

WATERLOO -- A former KWWL reporter has spoken out for the first time since her trial on contempt of court charges, placing the blame squarely on her former news director and saying she was used as a "scapegoat."

Elizabeth Amanieh, who has since left the station, was charged with contempt for taking video of Soules' initial appearance inside a Buchanan County courtroom despite being told not to do so. The video was later posted on KWWL's website. That charge was dismissed Thursday.

In a statement sent to The Courier on Thursday afternoon, Amanieh says her news director, Shane Moreland -- who has also since left the station -- told her to record video, to not delete the video and to send the video she took of the initial appearance of Chris Soules, a reality TV star charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

"I trusted my bosses (sic) knowledge and judgment, as any young reporter would," she wrote. "Even though I followed the directions of KWWL management, they used me as a scapegoat. Instead of standing beside me, they covered up their own actions at every step."

She said she hoped her case "opens up an important conversation on appropriate limits journalists face in a courtroom."

Amanieh's full, unedited statement appears below:

"As any journalist will tell you, we're here for one reason. We're not here for the money, nor the grandiose idea of being on T.V. Because frankly, as an entry-level reporter, it's not glamorous, we work long hours and the pay isn't ideal either. We're here because we are passionate. I do it, because I believe in the power of truth, holding powerful people accountable and giving a voice to the voiceless. And as I do everyday for strangers, I now have the opportunity to be a voice for myself and tell my story.

"My narrative is simple. On April 25, 2017, I only did everything my news director at the time, Shane Moreland, directed me to do. I was simply following orders when I received direction from KWWL-TV management to record video on my cell phone. When the Judge overseeing the initial court appearance told me she did not want that video to be seen anywhere, I got on the phone and called my boss, telling him I was going to delete the video. I always remained truthful to the Judge. My boss, then proceeded to tell me to not delete the video and send it to the station. KWWL then took the step of asking the Chief Judge for permission to air the video. Permission was granted by the Chief Judge as part of a process - which I did not participate, nor did I have prior knowledge that such a process was going to take place.

"I've covered trials before, where I've maintained very professional and respectable relationships with judges. This, however, was an initial court appearance and for that reason, I trusted my bosses knowledge and judgment, as any young reporter would.

"Everything from leaving our station cameras outside the courtroom to approaching the Judge to ask her permission to bring our station cameras into the courtroom and record video - were all done at the specific direction of KWWL management. KWWL may have been wrong in ordering me to record video on my phone, but they also took no ownership of their actions. Even though I followed the directions of KWWL management, they used me as a scapegoat. Instead of standing beside me, they covered up their own actions at every step.

"Ultimately, the judge is in control of the courtroom -- what the judge says, goes. I believe my case opens up an important conversation on appropriate limits journalists face in a courtroom. Part of this important conversation should include a reminder for every journalist, to know the law and know it well.

"I am grateful to honorable Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde for the ruling of a dismissal in my case. Thank you to my team of attorneys Tom Frerichs and Eric Tindal.

"Elizabeth Amanieh"