INDEPENDENCE -- A judge dismissed a contempt of court charge against a former KWWL reporter over a courtroom video she shot the day after reality TV star Chris Soules' arrest.
Elizabeth Amanieh, who has left the TV station, was charged after shooting cellphone video against a judge's orders during the initial hearing for Soules on April 25, 2017.
Judge Fae Hoover Grinde of Cedar Rapids made the ruling Thursday in Delaware County District Court. Grinde found Amanieh did not act with willful or wanton disregard of the court’s orders.
“As a journalist when you come to the court you play by the court’s rules,” Grinde said. “In my estimation she made the wrong call.”
It is clear Amanieh knew after the fact she had done something wrong, Grinde said.
The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office alleged Amanieh violated Judge Linda Fangman’s verbal order against shooting video the morning after Soules’ arrest for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
County Attorney John Bernau called four witnesses Thursday.
James Peters, an attorney for 35 years in Buchanan County, was in court on the day in question for another case.
“I wasn’t particularly interested in the courtroom,” Peters said. “I was waiting my turn.”
When Bernau asked Peters about Fangman's orders, Amanieh’s attorney, Eric Tindall, objected on the grounds of hearsay.
Grinde sustained Tindall’s objection.
According to the citation, Fangman allowed still photography in the courtroom during Soules’ initial appearance, but prohibited video. After the hearing, Amanieh allegedly denied shooting video when asked by the judge, but later that day video was posted on KWWL's website.
Peters and Brenda Klenk, a court reporter, testified Amanieh used her phone to record the hearing.
“I could see her holding her phone directed at Mr. Soules,” Klenk said.
Klenk noted a red dot indicating the phone was recording. She confronted Amanieh and reported it to Fangman.
Klenk also witnessed a meeting days later between Fangman and Amanieh.
“She made admissions as she entered the room,” Klenk said. “She said, ‘I apologize for my behavior.’”
Klenk said Amanieh noted her boss wanted video at all costs.
“She had her boss’ voice in one ear and the judge’s voice in the other, and she went with her boss,” Klenk said.
Trial for Soules is scheduled for November in Buchanan County District Court.
