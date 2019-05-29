{{featured_button_text}}
Johnathan Allan Marmann

FAYETTE -- A Fayette man was jailed Monday after he injured a child.

Authorities said Johnathan Allan Marmann, 25, admitted spanking his 3-year-old child with a wooden paddle for not picking up his toys. The discipline left serious bruising that was still visible two days later, according to court records.

The incident happened Saturday at Marmann’s Kornhill Road home, and the child’s mother noticed the injury when the child was returned to her, records state.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Marmann for child endangerment causing injury, a Class D felony. He was later released pending trial.

