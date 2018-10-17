GRUNDY CENTER— Grundy County has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a Wellsburg man who died after tying a bedsheet around his neck in the county jail in January 2016.
The estate of Jared Martin Slinker agreed to a $500,000 settlement, according to court records. Details weren’t immediately available, and an Oct. 29 hearing has been scheduled to determine how to assign the damages.
Slinker, 26, who had three young children, was left hanging for 13 minutes while the jailer who discovered what happened stood outside, according to court records.
The lawsuit alleged any chance for lifesaving efforts was delayed because the county staffed just one employee to work as both communications dispatcher and jail supervisor. Safety rules allegedly prohibited the employee from entering Slinker’s cell until another employee arrived.
The suit said a relative had warned Grundy County jail officials about Slinker’s mental health and drug withdrawal before he was booked on a contempt charge Jan. 26, 2016. A doctor also phoned the jail with concerns. Slinker allegedly told jail staff he was delusional and on medication and was carrying a book on opiate addiction when he was booked in, but staff didn’t indicate he was a suicide risk, according to the suit.
Grundy County Sheriff Rick Penning said no major changes have been made since Slinker’s death to the jail’s staffing or intake policies.
State law lets Iowa jails operate with a single jail supervisor who doubles as a dispatcher. But civil and workers’ rights advocates have said such staffing can make it difficult to protect human life and exposes counties to legal liabilities.
“It’s not an open-and-shut case,” the sheriff said. “We only average two inmates a day. It would be cost-prohibitive to have a jail staff and a dispatch staff.”
The lawsuit was filed in January in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
