UPDATE: Facebook Marketplace phone sale leads to gunfire

CEDAR FALLS – Three people have been charged in a Facebook Marketplace cell phone sale gone bad.

Cedar Falls police said the transaction began to spiral out of control when the buyer made a grab for the merchandise, spurring the seller to pull out a 9mm Beretta pistol and shoot seven rounds at their vehicle in a public park.

No injuries were reported.

The seller, 24-year-old Santiago Michael Perez, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony intimidation with a weapon and misdemeanor child endangerment.

The buyers, 21-year-old Jaida Riley Elizabeth Welton of Cedar Falls and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree theft.

All have been released pending trial.

Perez was attempting to sell an iPhone through Facebook for $500, and he agreed to meet the buyers in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy on West First Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police said. When they met, the buyer took the phone and drove off, and Perez got in his own vehicle with his wife and 18-month-old son and chased them to the parking lot of Birdsall Memorial Park, 2700 W. 12th St., according to police.