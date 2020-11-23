UPDATE: Facebook Marketplace phone sale leads to gunfire

CEDAR FALLS – Three people have been charged in a Facebook Marketplace cell phone sale gone bad.
Cedar Falls police said the transaction began to spiral out of control when the buyer made a grab for the merchandise, spurring the seller to pull out a 9mm Beretta pistol and shoot seven rounds at their vehicle in a public park.
No injuries were reported.
The seller, 24-year-old Santiago Michael Perez, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony intimidation with a weapon and misdemeanor child endangerment.
The buyers, 21-year-old Jaida Riley Elizabeth Welton of Cedar Falls and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree theft.
All have been released pending trial.
Perez was attempting to sell an iPhone through Facebook for $500, and he agreed to meet the buyers in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy on West First Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police said. When they met, the buyer took the phone and drove off, and Perez got in his own vehicle with his wife and 18-month-old son and chased them to the parking lot of Birdsall Memorial Park, 2700 W. 12th St., according to police.
Perez then fired at their vehicle, which had three people inside, police said. Perez told police he was aiming at the ground and near the vehicle's tires, according to court records.They stopped, and Perez retrieved his phone and called 911.
Investigator found seven spent shell casings at the scene.
Officers also found a second handgun in Perez's vehicle, inside a diaper bag next to his son, who was in a car seat, court records state.
