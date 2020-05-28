UPDATE: Evansdale search related to Arizona missing case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSDALE -- The search of a hobby farm on a dead-end Evansdale street is connected with an ongoing Arizona missing persons case with local ties, according to authorities.

Chino Valley, Arizona, police said investigators received a tip evidence related to the disappearance of Elissa Landry, 28, and her stepfather, David Batten, 45, might be located on the property at the end of Timber Oak Road.

Lt. Randy Chapman with Chino Valley Police said detectives with his department are in Iowa working with the FBI and local officers, who are digging at the scene. He declined to say what they expect to find.

Chickens, goats and a turkey grazed outside as uniformed Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies, plainclothes detectives and crime scene specialists in protective coveralls searched Thursday afternoon.

The undeveloped lot at the center of attention houses a shed and animal pens.

Digging equipment and a portable tent also were present, along with a fleet of marked and unmarked vehicles behind the yellow police tape.

Neighbors said officers were at the property Wednesday and returned Thursday.